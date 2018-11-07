Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Samsung unveils first commercially available foldable phone

If widespread reports and a visual tease in the form of a folded version of the Samsung logo are to be believed, the Korean tech giant will today unveil its first ever commercially available foldable phone.

The company first demonstrated the idea in a concept video back in 2014, but its thought to be unveiling a working version at its Developer Conference today.

Not much is known about the phone, although it is rumoured to have a $1,000+ price tag. However, it is thought that it will pose entirely novel developer challenges, which may be why Samsung is showing it off to developers first in order to tempt them to make content for the product before its commercial launch.

The launch will likely occur during the conference’s opening keynote, which begins at 10am PST (6pm GMT) today, and will be livestreamed online.

Shadow Brexit Secretary warns EU officials of a “blind Brexit”

Shadow Brexit Secretary Kier Starmer will today visit Brussels to meet several key EU officials and warn of the dangers of what he calls a “blind Brexit”.

Starmer will meet several key figures involved in Brexit, including European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, EU Parliament Deputy Secretary General Markus Winkler and member of the EU Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group Roberto Gualtieri.

He will warn against the “purgatory of permanent negotiations” and argue that a “blind Brexit” will “prolong business uncertainty and provide insufficient guarantees to protect jobs, the economy and rights”.

Starmer will arrive in Brussels at 2:15pm local time.

Tony Blair speaks at Web Summit

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will today appear on the main stage of Europe’s largest technology conference, Web Summit, in Lisbon.

Speaking in his role as executive chairman of the Institute for Global Change, Blair will be interviewed by Karen Tso, anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box.

He is likely to address the key results from the US midterms, as well as Brexit and wider topics surrounding global politics.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Blair’s talk will begin at 12:35pm GMT, and will available to watch live via YouTube.

Yesterday’s highlights