Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Remainers rally for second Brexit referendum

Protestors will meet in London again today following last month’s rally which saw an estimated 700,000 people come together in the capital to call for a second referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal.

Negotiators on both sides have claimed that a deal is close. The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier confirmed that “the parameters of a possible agreement are very largely defined”, following talks that went on until the early hours of Monday morning.

However, campaign groups People’s Vote and Best for Britain hope to “keep up the pressure” with a second rally, claiming that “whatever desperate deal they’ve cobbled together, we know it would leave us worse off”.

The rally, which is being held at Central Hall in Westminster, London, is set to get underway at 7:30pm London time.

Bayer reports Q3 results

Germany pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG will today release its results from the third quarter of 2018.

It reports its earnings following a difficult few weeks for the company caused by its acquisition of rival Monsanto earlier this year.

The weed killer manufacturer was ordered to pay $289m in compensation to a former customer in August, shortly after it was acquired by Bayer. It was ruled that its products had resulted in the man’s cancer.

A judge reduced the compensation to $39.25m in October. Despite that, Bayer shares tumbled by more than 9% following the ruling, as analysts and investors had been hoping for a smaller payout or a retrial.

The Bayer Share price has yet to recover. However, posting strong results today could provide a boost for the pharmaceutical company.

Bayer saw its net income fall by 35% to €799m in the previous quarter, down from €923m in Q1.

Forbes publishes latest 30 under 30 list

Financial publication Forbes will today announce the latest young leaders joining its prestigious 30 under 30 alumni.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Receiving thousands of nominations each year, the publication presents a total of 600 young stars from 20 different industries, including consumer technology, entertainment, media, sports and science.

Notable past winners include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Star Wars actor John Boyega, and basketball icon LeBron James.