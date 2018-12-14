Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU puts Brexit aside to discuss other issues

Following the pleas of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May, who briefed the other 27 EU Head of States on the ongoing Brexit process yesterday, EU leaders will take a break from Brexit today to discuss a range of issues affecting the continent.

At the second day of the European Council summit, leaders will discuss the EU’s future strategic agenda, which sets out the EU’s areas of priority. Also up for discussion are issues relating to the single market, migration, fake news, climate change and the fight against racism and xenophobia.

Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, will open the meeting with an overview of the EU’s progress since the last summit.

The EC summit got underway yesterday at the Europa Building in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders are expected to arrive for the second day of talks at 7:30am London time.

Ofcom challenges broadband providers on overcharging

Ofcom, the United Kingdom’s communications regulator, will today launch a major new advice campaign to help consumers to avoid overpaying for broadband internet.

The campaign will focus on statistics showing that millions of UK households are currently paying more than they should for outdated, basic broadband packages.

A recent survey by Which? found that UK customers are paying hundreds of pounds more than they need to, with broadband providers overcharging customers by as much as 89%. Customers that had been with a provider for three years or more were found to pay 15% more than new customers on average.

As part of the campaign, Ofcom has launched a new website offering consumers advice on how to find the best broadband deal.

Geminid delivers 2018’s best meteor show

Those in the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to what is expected to be the best meteor shower of 2018 tonight, as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

The Geminid shower produces up to 120 multi-coloured meteors per hour at its peak, which is expected to be at around 12:30pm London time this afternoon.

This is a result of the Earth passing through the debris left behind by the 3200 Phaethon asteroid which orbits the sun. This debris burns up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, causing an incredible light show in the sky.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

This typically occurs each year between 7 December and 17 December, but the meteor shower is best viewed today when the Earth passes through the thickest part of 3200 Phaethon’s trail.

