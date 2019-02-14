Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US Cyber Command briefs Senate on future threats

The Commander of US Cyber Command General Paul Nakasone will today give testimony to the US Senate about future cybersecurity threats to the country.

In a Senate committee hearing, Nakasone will provide insight into the cyber risks posed to the country as part of a review of future military spending. Cyberattacks are a rising concern for nations, making this a key area for discussion.

The Commander of US Special Operations Command General Raymond Thomas will also provide testimony in the same hearing, which will commence at 9:30am local time (2:30pm London time).

UK Information Commissioner discusses data rights

The UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham will today take on the thorny topic of data rights at an event held by leading UK think tank the Institute for Government.

The event will see Denham discuss the evolving world of data protection and information rights with Gavin Freeguard, Programme Director and Head of Data and Transparency at the Institute for Government.

Key topics to be covered include the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the ownership rights of data and how data privacy law is likely to evolve in the future.

The talk, which will be held at the Institute’s headquarters in London, will begin at 12:30pm local time.

Fortune unveils the best companies to work for

Financial magazine Fortune will today unveil its annual list of the top companies to work for. Although focusing on the US, it features many global companies.

The list is developed using statistics such as the percentage of female and minority employees, the number of new graduates hired and the frequency of job openings. Other factors include salaries, perks and the amount of paid time off available to employees.

A place on the list is highly prestigious, making it a much-desired ranking within the world of business.

Salesforce topped the 2018 list, followed by Wegmans Food Markets and Ultimate Software.

