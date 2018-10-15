Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU looks into digital age election interference

The European Union will gather together industry leaders and politics figures from around the world to discuss the rising threat of election interference through new technologies, and how best to solve the problem.

Organised by the European Political Strategy Centre think tank in collaboration with the EC’s Security Union Task Force, the conference is aimed at protecting the integrity of the European elections, set to be held in May 2019.

Election meddling fears have been heightened by the 2016 United States presidential election. It is widely believed that Russia helped to put Donald Trump in the White House by using social media advertising to influence voters.

The high-level Election Interference in the Digital Age: Building Resilience to Cyber-Enabled Threats conference will be held at the European Commission in Brussels over the next two days.

Bank of America announces Q3 results

Bank of America will today announce its financial results from the third quarter of 2018 and brief investors on the results.

Analysts have slashed their Q3 estimates, predicting an earnings increase of 29% year-over-year, equating to approximately $0.62 per share. That is down more than 6% on forecasts made at the start of the quarter. Revenue estimates have also dropped to growth of 2.5%, down 2%.

The results come as Bank of America shares dipped to $28.40 last week, more than 10% off of its 2018 peak. US stocks have faced a difficult week, with rising interest rates, a sign of a slowing global economy, rattling the markets.

Trump’s trade war, Russia, and Brexit are all thought to have contributed to the crash.

Bank of America will release its Q3 results at 11:45am BST. An investor presentation will follow at 1:30pm.

FT holds Cyber Security Summit

The Finance Times kicks off its Cyber Security Summit today, facilitating discussion on the rising threat of cyberattacks and how to defend against them.

Speakers will include former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, London Stock Exchange Director Val Rahmani and Head of Global at the Centre for Cybersecurity Troels Oerting.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Subjects discussed will include how to encourage businesses to defend against cybercrime, how to restore public trust and the handling of customer data.

According to FT, cybercrime costs could total £5tn by 2021, as data breaches become increasingly more common, and larger in scale and cost. According to a recent study, some 4.5bn records were compromised in data breaches in the first half of 2018.

The FT Cyber Security Summit is taking place in London over the next two days.

Friday’s highlights