WHO considers possible Ebola emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will today see its Emergency Committee meet to determine whether an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) constitutes an international public health emergency.

33 people have been infected with the disease in the last week alone, with 24 dying as a result.

211 cases of Ebola have been reported in the DRC since July.

The rate of infection has risen significantly in recent weeks following the suspension of response efforts over rebel violence.

A press conference will follow the WHO Emergency Committee meeting at 7pm CEST (6pm BST).

EU heads of state meet on Brexit

The 27 heads of state and government leaders of the European Union will today meet to discuss Brexit and the Article 50 process.

Prior to the meeting, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will make a presentation to her fellow leaders.

The meeting comes as negotiations appear increasingly fraught, with concerns of a no-deal Brexit on the rise.

Presently, the biggest concern is the Irish border backstop, although other issues are also likely to be raised.

The meeting will take place at the Europa Building in Brussels, Belgium from 6pm CEST (5pm BST).

Sotheby’s goes for gold

The first ever Sotheby’s auction dedicated entirely to gold will be held today.

The auction, dubbed The Midas Touch, will feature an eclectic mixture of lots, covering a wide selection of time periods and cultures.

Key pieces include a Buddhist statue from late 7th century, a bust of the model Kate Moss by Marc Quinn, Napoleon’s coronation throne and a 1977 gold Ferrari.

The auction will commence at 2:30pm BST.

