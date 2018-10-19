Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

China gives highly anticipated economic update

The National Bureau of Statistics of China will today give a quarterly press conference outlining the economic state of the nation.

The conference will cover the nation’s GDP as well as statistical data, including industrial and agricultural production, investments, real estate and retail states. It will also cover the income and expenditure of Chinese residents.

The Financial Times has called it the “most anticipated estimate for quarterly economic growth in more than three years”, as it is expected to reveal the slowest growth the nation has experienced since 2009.

It will also be the first since Donald Trump began his trade war with China.

The press conference will be held at 10am local time (3am BST).

EU signs free trade agreement with Singapore

Today European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take part in a signing ceremony to cement a free trade agreement between Singapore and the European Union.

The EU is Singapore’s biggest investor and third-largest trading partner, making this a key agreement for the Asian country.

Bilateral trade between the EU and Singapore grew to $98.4bn in 2017, accounting for more than 10% of the total trade.

The ceremony will be held in Brussels, Belgium, and will commence at 5:15pm local time (4:15pm BST).

Landmark Anglo-Saxon exhibition opens

A landmark exhibition into the history, literature, culture and art of Anglo-Saxon England will today open at the British Library.

The exhibition, entitled Anglo Saxon Kingdoms: Art, Word, War, will cover art and artifacts from six centuries.

Central to the exhibition is the Domesday record, a vast survey of England and Wales completed in 1086. This is the first time it has been displayed in the capital in seven years.

The exhibition will run until 19th February 2019.

