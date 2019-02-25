Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Jack Dorsey skips Indian parliamentary hearing

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will not be appearing at a parliamentary hearing with India’s standing committee on information technology today, despite being summoned by lawmakers. Colin Crowell, Twitter’s global vice president for public policy, will be attending in his place.

The committee had hoped to hear Dorsey’s views on “safeguarding citizens rights on social/online news media platforms” and has insisted that it would only accept representation from a “the Twitter CEO or a senior member of its global team” after junior officials from Twitter’s India office were sent to a previous committee meeting.

Twitter was summoned to the hearing following claims of political bias in the country. Right-wing groups say that the social media platform had banned their accounts due to their political beliefs. However, Twitter maintains that it is impartial and unbiased.

Mobile World Congress gets underway

The Mobile World Congress, the mobile industry’s largest exhibition, gets underway today, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella set to headline day one.

Nadella will deliver sessions on “The Art & Science of Reinvention”, followed by a keynote session titled “An Intelligent Future for All”, which will focus on artificial intelligence, hyper-connectivity, cloud technology and big data. Attendees will also get to hear from companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, Huawei and Samsung on emerging technologies such as IoT and 5G.

The Mobile World Congress is taking place over the next four days in Barcelona, Spain. Speakers taking to the stage throughout the week include Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, HTC CEO Cher Wang, Huawei Chairman Guo Ping, Rakuten CEO Mickey Mikitani, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and Vodafone CEO Nick Read.

Report calls for rail connectivity improvements

Price comparison service uSwitch today publishes its study into internet connectivity on rail services, which shows that 90% of rail commuters in the United Kingdom struggle to get online using their mobile devices while travelling by train.

While many service providers now offer WiFi connectivity on-board their trains, more than two thirds say that they have difficulty connecting to WiFi during their travels. Likewise, more than 50% still face poor mobile network connectivity.

uSwitch has called on telecommunication companies to focus on improving connectivity on the rail network. It has previously been suggested that better rail connectivity could help to solve the UK’s productivity problem.

