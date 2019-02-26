Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei chairman delivers MWC keynote

Guo Ping, Chairman of leading Chinese telecommunications company Huawei will deliver a keynote speech on “Intelligent Connectivity: The Great Enabler” at the Mobile World Congress today alongside Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee and Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office.

As well as comments on next-generation mobile networks, 5G deployment and mobile security, those interested in the ongoing United States-China trade war will be hoping for more comments from the Huawei Chairman about the Trump administration’s claim that Huawei works alongside the Chinese government to spy on foreign nations. The US has encouraged Western leaders to ban Huawei from the development of their next-generation mobile networks.

Ping took aim at the US yesterday, stating that the US is “lagging behind” in the development and deployment of 5G technology.

The keynote will get underway at 9am local time at the Fira de Barcelona exhibition centre.

Trump arrives in Hanoi for North Korea summit

Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Hanoi, Vietnam, today for the two-day summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

South Korea has expressed hope that the meeting could see the two leaders formally declare an end to the Korean war. Despite ending in 1953, an armistice agreement was signed rather than a peace treaty, meaning that a US-backed South Korea and China-backed North Korea are technically still at war.

However, that will depend on Kim Jong-un’s willingness to commit to denuclearisation. Trump declared that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat” following their initial meeting last June. However, the state has advanced its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs since, suggesting otherwise.

Committee takes evidence on clean energy technology

The United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committee will today hear evidence from experts and organisations in the field of clean energy, as they look to unearth emerging technologies that will help the UK to meet the clean energy targets set by the government’s Clean Growth Strategy published last year.

From 2015 and 2021, some £2.5bn is expected to be set aside for innovative projects aimed at reducing carbon. A wide range of technologies, such as modular reactors, hydrogen and fuel cells, smart grids, and negative emissions technologies, are currently being developed and refined in a bid to lower emissions.

The committee will hear from experts such as Amanda Lyne, Chairwoman of the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, Tanya Sinclair, Policy Director UK & Ireland at ChargePoint, and Andy Eastlake, Managing Director of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership today.

The session will take place in Westminster, starting at 9:30am local time.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email