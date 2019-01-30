Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tesla announces latest results

Tesla Motors will today announce its fourth-quarter results, in a report that will be watched closely by many.

The company recently caught investors by surprise when it announced that it would be laying off 7% of its workforce to drive down costs, and also faces pressure to increase the pace of production of its Model 3 as it works to improve economies of scale.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will likely face a grilling about the company’s recent actions, and why it does not opt to raise further capital rather than lay off staff.

The conference call will commence at 2:30pm PT (10:30pm GMT), with details available here.

Tech impact of no-deal Brexit considered

The UK Government Select Committee on Science and Technology will meet today at the House of Commons to consider how science and innovation will be impacted by a no-deal Brexit.

The committee is holding an evidence session on the government and its non-department public bodies to check the adequacy of what they are doing to prepare for a no-deal.

The committee will question Chris Skidmore MP, Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation at 10.15am.

It will also hear from witnesses Giles Derrington, head of policy on Brexit, international and economics at techUK; Professor Peter Bruce, vice president and physical secretary at The Royal Society and Professor Tim Wheeler, director for international at UK Research and Innovation.

Tributes paid to Stan Lee

Marvel fans will have a chance to pay tribute to the late Stan Lee as Excelsior! A Celebration of the amazing, fantastic, incredible & uncanny life of Stan Lee, an evening celebrating the Marvel legend comes to TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles.

In November last year, Lee passed away at his home in the Hollywood Hills at the age of 95 in after suffering from several illnesses.

The event, in aid of the Hero Initiative Charity and hosted by POW! Entertainment and Legion M, will take a look back at the life of the man behind some of Marvel’s best-loved characters, through poetry, music and art.

Hosted by American filmmaker and friend of Lee Kevin Smith, the event will be attended by several famous faces, including Mark Hamill, Clark Gregg and Felicia Day. It is also due to be broadcast live.