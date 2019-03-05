Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tech tops Forbes’ billionaires list

Finance publication Forbes will today release its annual The World’s Billlionaire’s list, which tracks the wealth of the world’s richest individuals.

Last year saw a record 2,208 individuals make the list, an increase of more than 250 in just 12 months.

Avoiding an unlikely late collapse, the US technology sector is likely to dominate the top of the list once again. As things stand, Forbes counts Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man with a net worth of $138bn. He is likely to be joined in the top 10 by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Google founder Larry Page.

While there has been little change in the top 10, Zuckerberg is likely to lose his 5th place ranking, having seen his social media network plagued by issues throughout 2018.

Committee hears evidence on workplace automation

The United Kingdom’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee will today hear evidence from leading artificial intelligence and automation companies and institutes today as part of its inquiry into Automation and the Future of Work.

The inquiry was set up to evaluate the likely impact that automation will have on the workplace, including productivity, growth and reindustrialisation, as well as how it will affect workers and consumers.

AI advancement is expected to cause disruption to every industry, with 60% of companies identifying AI as their current technology priority. This has raised fears of automation losing to job losses. However, studies generally show that automation will create as many jobs as it destroys.

The session will take place in Westminster, London, starting at 10am local time.

Insurance sector briefed on insurtech innovation

Hundreds of c-suite executives from the insurance sector will meet in London today for Europe’s leading insurtech event.

Attendees will be briefed by those leading the industry for innovation, digital, technology and risk management on how investing in insurtech can help to reduce costs and maximise efficiency in the industry.

Insurtech investment plummeted in 2018, down to $5.7bn from $10.3bn in 2018. However, experts predict that insurtech will start to see more investment in 2019 as emerging technology markets mature.

Held over the next three days at the Etc Venues event space in London, the summit will explore innovations and issues ranging from artificial intelligence, to the internet of things, to cybersecurity.

