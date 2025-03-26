Nexthop AI focuses on building tailored networking solutions for the hyperscalers that integrate seamlessly into optimised cloud stacks. Credit: Teerachai Jampanak/Shutterstock.

AI infrastructure provider Nexthop AI has launched with $110m in funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The funding round saw participation from Kleiner Perkins, WestBridge Capital, Battery Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds, which include both seed and Series A rounds, to expedite the development of its networking solutions for cloud and hyperscale AI clusters.

Nexthop AI CEO Anshul Sadana said: “Hyperscalers need the ecosystem to innovate with them to accelerate their infrastructure deployments.

“Nexthop AI is a force-multiplier, as it partners with and works as an extension of the cloud companies’ engineering teams. This disruptive model enables cloud companies to build the most cost and power efficient AI solutions.”

Nexthop AI focuses on building tailored networking solutions for the hyperscalers that integrate seamlessly into optimised cloud stacks.

This involves creating networking hardware tailored to each customer’s specifications, a network operating system chosen by the customer and hardened by Nexthop AI, along with pre-tested optical and electrical interconnects from diverse supply chains.

The network plays a pivotal role in supporting each wave of technological innovation, from mainframe to PC, client-server to cloud, and now the AI wave.

Nexthop AI’s products work seamlessly with open-source Network Operating Systems, such as SONiC, providing the agility and customisation needed by hyperscalers.

Lightspeed Venture Partners partner Guru Chahal said: “The world’s largest cloud providers need a new generation of networking capabilities to keep pace with the demands of AI workloads.

“Nexthop AI is filling a critical gap in this $35bn market with its deep domain expertise, pioneering technology and customised solutions, positioning the company as the go-to partner for leading cloud providers, seeking to seize the AI revolution.”