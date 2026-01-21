Cognigy Simulator generates thousands of synthetic interactions simultaneously. Credit: Jutharat Jaroenwong/Shutterstock.com.

US contact centre services company NiCE has introduced Cognigy Simulator, a tool designed to support enterprises in testing and evaluating AI agents at scale within customer experience operations.

The platform enables organisations to conduct large-scale simulations of customer interactions using digital twins, which model a range of customer demographics, languages, and intent variations.

This approach enables businesses to observe AI agent performance under realistic and challenging scenarios prior to deployment.

Cognigy Simulator generates thousands of synthetic interactions simultaneously, providing insights into how AI agents respond to real-world customer behaviour rather than relying on scripted responses.

Each simulation measures outcomes against specific criteria such as task completion, compliance with operational guidelines, integration stability, and interaction quality.

The results aim to confirm whether AI agents meet required business standards and compliance needs.

The platform also offers automated scenario generation by drawing on data from existing transcripts or agent configurations, supporting efficient quality assurance processes.

It enables targeted improvements by identifying where prompts or workflows need adjustment based on detailed feedback from failed conversations or performance gaps.

Additionally, the system can simulate various third-party API responses to test the integration reliability under different conditions.

NiCE Cognigy general manager Philipp Heltewig said: “AI Agents have become a catalyst for transforming customer experience operations.

“Simulator provides data-informed testing and reporting to help organisations understand AI Agent performance and compliance alignment, so organisations can make deployment decisions with confidence.”

Enterprises can compare the effectiveness of different strategies by conducting A/B tests and analysing variant outcomes in prompt design or logic flows, said NiCE.

Heltewig added: “AI-driven customer service is already entering a phase where ongoing evaluation and refinement are essential. Simulator integrates continuous testing directly into CX operations, ensuring AI Agents are routinely exercised, measured, and improved across build, deploy, and optimisation cycles.”

Cognigy Simulator will be featured in a live demonstration during a webinar scheduled for 22 January 2026.

In July 2025, NiCE agreed to acquire Cognigy. NiCE aims to integrate Cognigy’s advanced AI capabilities into its CXone Mpower platform to accelerate AI adoption in customer experience across the front and back office for organisations.