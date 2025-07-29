The integration of NiCE and Cognigy’s capabilities will enable organisations to accelerate AI adoption in customer experience. Credit: GamePixel/ Shutterstock.com.

US-based technology company NiCE has signed a definitive agreement to acquire conversational AI and automation provider Cognigy.

The deal acquisition places Cognigy’s valuation at approximately $955m, which includes a holdback of around $50m. This holdback consists of $25m in cash and 158,000 American Depositary Shares.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by NiCE’s Board of Directors. It plans to finance the deal through existing funds.

The acquisition is set to integrate Cognigy’s advanced AI capabilities into NiCE’s CXone Mpower platform. It will enable organisations to accelerate AI adoption in customer experience across the front and back office.

NiCE CEO Scott Russell said: “This is a landmark moment for NiCE, a strategic move that fast-tracks our AI innovation agenda and sets a new standard for customer experience in the AI era.

“By bringing a market leader in enterprise-grade conversational and agentic AI into the fold, we are accelerating global AI adoption, expanding into new global markets, and creating game-changing value for our customers, partners, and shareholders. Together, we are significantly advancing the future of AI-first customer experience.”

Cognigy’s main platform, Cognigy.AI, allows enterprises to use AI agents capable of independent thinking, adaptation, and action to provide human-like services. These agents, available in over 100 languages and on various channels, offer instant personalised service.

According to the company website, Cognigy counts companies such as Lufthansa Group, Toyota, Lidl International, Bosch, and DHL as its customers.

Cognigy CEO and co-founder Philipp Heltewig said: “NiCE is an exceptional organisation whose global reach, deep expertise, and relentless focus on innovation will accelerate our growth and enhance the value we bring to our customers and partners.

“Together, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of customer experience, uniting the best of trusted AI and human interactions.”

The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, contingent upon regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.