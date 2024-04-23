Nintendo has been granted a patent for a game system that allows players to control the trajectory of a moving object in a sports game through timely direction inputs. The system determines parameters based on player inputs and adjusts the object’s path accordingly, enhancing gameplay experience. GlobalData’s report on Nintendo gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Nintendo, Location-based parallel gaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. Nintendo's grant share as of February 2024 was 78%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Game system with trajectory control based on player input

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Nintendo Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11925865B2) discloses a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium storing a game program for a sports game that involves moving a moving object based on player inputs. The game program, executable by a computer with one or more processors, includes features such as receiving direction inputs at specific timings, determining parameters for moving the object, detecting player operations for trajectory changes, and reflecting these inputs onto the object's movement. The patent also describes setting movement distance parameters, increasing player character abilities based on conditions, and displaying designations for player inputs on a display portion.



Furthermore, the patent details the game program's execution involving moving indices, determining section direction inputs based on player inputs' strength, and reflecting changes in trajectory due to these inputs. The program also includes displaying gauges for determining stop positions, adjusting the predetermined period of time based on player actions, and setting the number of sections according to player character types or abilities. Additionally, the patent covers a game apparatus and a game control method for executing the sports game, emphasizing the reception of direction inputs, parameter determination, player operation detection, and trajectory changes based on the inputs provided. These innovative features aim to enhance the player's gaming experience by introducing dynamic and interactive elements into the sports game.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Nintendo, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed