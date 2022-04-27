Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 2.4% in March 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 2.4% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.33% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 48.42% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 4.87% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 58.68% in March 2022, and a 3.15% drop over February 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 22.66% in March 2022, and registered a decline of 2.68%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.77% in March 2022, a 20.67% rise from February 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 52.8% share, which marked a 5.2% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 38.05%, registering a 7.13% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.55% share and a 28.41% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.21% and a month-on-month decline of 16.22%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.39%, registering a 66.67% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 50.93% share in March 2022, a 6.43% growth over February 2022. US featured next with a 30.88% share, up 2.19% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 5.18% share, an increase of 54.65% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.76%, up by 6.87% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.91% share, a growth of 8.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.24% share, down 17.91% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.09%, recording a month-on-month increase of 3.7%.