Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 9.7% in July 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 9.7% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.08% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.73% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.98% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.38% in July 2022, and a 27.73% drop over June 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 19.99% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 11.46%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.53% in July 2022, a 28.97% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 56.28% share, which marked a 29.27% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.98%, registering a 9.4% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.2% share and a 34.93% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.16% and a month-on-month increase of 31.25%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.39%, registering a 75% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 51.93% share in July 2022, a 31.72% decline over June 2022. US featured next with a 27.09% share, down 0.61% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 5.56% share, a decline of 36.88% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.48%, down by 23.32% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.89% share, a decline of 17.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.91% share, down 32.95% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.72%, recording a month-on-month increase of 44.44%.