Priya is a reporter at Verdict. She can be reached at priya.kantaria@verdict.co.uk

The Nissan x OPUS camper uses second-life EV batteries to power off-grid activities so that passengers can stream boxsets on a projector screen in even remote parts of the world for seven days.

Nissan’s EV battery tech is the star, a portable all-in-one and weatherproof power pack called the Nissan Energy ROAM.

The lithium-ion cells are recovered from first-generation Nissan electric vehicles, giving them a second life.

This EV battery tech provides emission-free and silent power and ROAM has a storage capacity of 700Wh and a power output of 1kW.

The Nissan Energy ROAM unit gives power supply to the 230V circuit and a 12V circuit, from a compartment at the front of the OPUS camper.

The 12V circuit is delivered by recharging of the on-board leisure battery, which supports the camper’s ‘energy autonomy’ for a week of camping, with additional assistance from a solar panel accessory.

The ROAM can even be removed from its compartment and recharged away from the campsite by a standard 230V socket.

Happy campers are camping more

Camping has gained in popularity for a number of years, with up to 500,000 camping trips between 2014 and 2015.

Jonathan Harrison, managing director at OPUS said: “OPUS owners really love getting out into the wild and enjoying the more remote corners of the countryside. At the moment, to go ‘off-grid’ for any lengthy period, you either turn to a fossil-fuel generator – which isn’t good for air quality or a peaceful camping ambience – or you compromise on the power you can use with existing battery solutions.

“This new concept integrating Nissan Energy ROAM is answering real customer needs. Soon campers might be able to take whichever road – or unbeaten track – they choose, safe in the knowledge they will be connected to robust and sustainable energy supply.”

Integrating EV battery tech

Innovation and collaboration is part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision as a model of how it is directing battery tech and EV knowledge into new sectors.

Francisco Carranza, managing director of Nissan Energy said: “Nissan’s leadership in energy services means we are not only transforming the way people drive, but also the way we live. The Nissan x OPUS concept is a real-world example of how Nissan Energy ROAM can integrate into our lifestyles – in this case, the hugely popular leisure activity of camping.”

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

“Our customers already have the ability to take control of their energy use at home through Nissan’s residential storage solutions. Now we can give them complete independence to experience ‘off-grid’ adventures. The new Nissan Energy ROAM can deliver clean, sustainable power to the most remote of locations, and be enjoyed by everyone.”

Nissan x OPUS debuts at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at The NEC in Birmingham, the UK from today to 24 February.

The AIR OPUS camper range starts from £15,995, with manufacturing in the UK and distribution across Europe, the US and Australia and New Zealand.