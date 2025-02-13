US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a plenary session during the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais, in Paris, on 11 February, 2025. Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images.

Hours before US Vice President JD Vance claimed on Tuesday (11 Feb) that regulations on AI like those in Europe could kill the industry, a new report was published stating conversely that: “There is no trade-off between AI regulation and innovation.”

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance said on behalf of the new Trump-led government in the US: “We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off and will make every effort to encourage pro-growth AI policies.”

He added of the EU’s legislation for preventing illegal and harmful activities online and the spread of disinformation: “Many of our most productive tech companies are forced to deal with the EU’s Digital Services Act and the massive regulations it created about taking down content and policing so-called misinformation.”

AI regulation approaches

Vance’s comments should be taken within the context that the new US administration is taking an ‘America First’ protectionist approach to global relations and is a frequent source of misinformation.

Like its Digital Services Act, the EU’s AI Act, which came into force in August 2024 and will be fully applicable by 2026, will be relevant for US companies working with or within the bloc. It takes a risk-based approach that classifies AI systems based on predefined categories – minimal or no risk, limited risk, high risk and unacceptable risk – with a view to prioritising safety.

Of the specific claim that regulation could kill the AI sector, GlobalData’s The Global AI Regulatory Landscape report, released shortly before Vance’s speech, states: “The common challenge of the different approaches is ensuring regulations remain relevant to a technology that is evolving quickly while not hampering innovation. However, there is no evidence that a higher level of regulation is detrimental to innovation, as both the EU and China are key players in AI while also shaping the AI regulatory agenda.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“What is true is that legal certainty is paramount for companies that need to make investment decisions on AI, and a lack of regulation could discourage investments in the long run.”

Despite these points – and in contrast to the likes of China, the EU, India, Japan, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand – the report acknowledges that the US is now on a path toward deregulation. It notes that an executive order signed by former President Joe Biden in 2023 was an attempt to give the country a unified national strategy but that it was repealed by Donald Trump on the first day of his second term in office in January this year.

A subsequent executive order signed by Trump two days later titled Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence is described by the report as “largely aspirational national policy on AI, the specific details of which are far from clear.”

As a result, the US’ regulation of AI is described as fragmented, with various federal agencies and some states independently developing policies.

Investment need for AI regulation

Of the significance of this, Laura Petrone, principal analyst for strategic intelligence at GlobalData and author of GlobalData’s The Global AI Regulatory Landscape report, commented: “Even though the Paris AI Summit didn’t primarily focus on AI safety, that doesn’t mean safety issues have disappeared from the AI debate.

“Europe is setting the agenda on AI safety. It is developing standards to implement risk management for AI systems as part of the EU AI Act, which introduces safety requirements that companies must meet before placing an AI product on the EU market. These standards are very important in helping companies assess and mitigate risks from their AI products.

“As the US heads towards deregulation on AI, it will likely miss out on being part of this conversation. As it withdraws from AI governance, other countries, including China, will assume leadership positions.”