North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 8.8% in October 2022

North America witnessed an 8.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 9.73% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering an increase of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 58.08% in October 2022, a 16.33% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.62% in October 2022, marking a 20.71% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 10.8% in October 2022, a 39.76% drop from September 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.27% in October 2022, a 25.03% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 42.11% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during October 2022 over previous month.

UST Global posted 1,194 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by HCL Technologies with 930 jobs and a 31.54% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 646 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 570 jobs, recorded a 10.03% drop and an 18.45% drop, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 10.26% decline with 551 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 88.95% share in October 2022, a 23.48% decrease over September 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.05% share, down 4.75% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.99% share, a growth of 13.39% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.97%, down by 19.21% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.3% share, registered a decline of 22.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.38% share, down 31.79% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.34%, recording a month-on-month growth of 412.24%.