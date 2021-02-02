North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 11.54% in big data deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cerner’s $375m acquisition of Kantar Health, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 69 technology industry big data deals worth $1.42bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 78 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 31 transactions, representing a 44.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 29 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 42.03% and 13.04% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $732m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $496.1m and $188m, respectively.

North America technology industry big data deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $910m, against the overall value of $1.42bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cerner’s $375m acquisition of Kantar Health

2) The $150m private equity deal with The Lifetime Value by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing and ROCA Partners

3) CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, EDBI and Intel Capital’s $135m venture financing of Pico Quantitative Trading

4) The $130m venture financing of LeanTaaS by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Insight Partners

5) Vroom’s acquisition of Vast.com for $120m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.