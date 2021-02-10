North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 14.58% in cybersecurity deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $300m acquisition of OneTrust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 41 technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $790.9m were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 48 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in December 2020 with 17 transactions, representing a 41.5% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 17 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 41.5% and 17.1% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $776.1m, followed by M&A deals totalled $14.8m.

North America technology industry cybersecurity deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for 77.8% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity deals stood at $615m, against the overall value of $790.9m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $300m venture financing of OneTrust

2) The $110m venture financing deal with Dragos by Allegis Cyber, DataTribe, Energy Impact Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Koch Disruptive Technologies, National Grid Partners, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures US and Schweitzer Engineering Labs

3) Jim Clarke, Koch Disruptive Technologies and New Enterprise Associates’ $75m venture financing of Beyond Identity

4) The $70m venture financing of BigID by Bessemer Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Glynn Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and Vertex Ventures US venture financing of Very Good Security for $60m.

