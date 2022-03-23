North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 21.32% in artificial intelligence deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Black Knight’s $1.16bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdco, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 107 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $4.2bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 136 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 80 transactions, representing a 74.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 21.5% and 3.7% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $1.98bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.17bn and $1000m, respectively.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 69.4% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.88bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Black Knight $1.16bn acquisition deal with Optimal Blue Holdco

2) The $1bn private equity of Securonix by Eight Roads Ventures,Vista Equity Partners Management and Volition Capital

3) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies

4) The $175m venture financing of BloomReach by Bain Capital Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners

5) 776 Fund Management,a16z,Bedrock Capital Partners,Initialized Capital Management,Matrix Partners,Meritech Capital Partners,Spark Capital and Tiger Global Management $150m venture financing deal with Flock Group