North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 10.20% in deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 789 technology industry deals worth $95.6bn were announced for the region in May 2021, against the 12-month average of 716 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2021 with 458 transactions, representing a 58.05% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 260 deals, followed by private equity deals with 71 transactions, respectively capturing a 33% and 9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $71.78bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $12.14bn and $11.67bn, respectively.
North America technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 68.8% of the overall value during May 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $65.75bn, against the overall value of $95.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media
2) The $8.45bn acquisition deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com
3) Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest
4) The $5bn private equity deal with Verizon Media for 90% stake by Apollo Global Management
5) Francisco Partners Management and TPG Capital’s private equity deal with Boomi for $4bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.