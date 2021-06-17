North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 10.20% in deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 789 technology industry deals worth $95.6bn were announced for the region in May 2021, against the 12-month average of 716 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2021 with 458 transactions, representing a 58.05% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 260 deals, followed by private equity deals with 71 transactions, respectively capturing a 33% and 9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $71.78bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $12.14bn and $11.67bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 68.8% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $65.75bn, against the overall value of $95.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $8.45bn acquisition deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com

3) Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest

4) The $5bn private equity deal with Verizon Media for 90% stake by Apollo Global Management

5) Francisco Partners Management and TPG Capital’s private equity deal with Boomi for $4bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.