Led by Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi, North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 18.75% in cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 361 cross border deals worth $34.06bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 304 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 178, representing a 49.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 162 deals, followed by private equity deals with 21 transactions, respectively capturing a 44.8% and 5.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in the US technology industry with $29.71bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.11bn and $1.21bn, respectively.

North America technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for a 68% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $23.14bn, against the overall value of $34.06bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Marvell Technology Group’s $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi

2) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

3) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group

4) The $2.75bn acquisition deal with Verafin by Nasdaq

5) Deutsche Borse’s acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services for $2.28bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

