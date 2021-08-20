Northrop Grumman has opened a new Missile Defense Futures Lab (MDFL) at Huntsville in the US state of Alabama.

The Huntsville MDFL will support the development, testing and fielding of an integrated missile system.

It leverages comprehensive modelling, simulation and visualisation capabilities to support innovation and collaboration between developers and troops.

The company has also equipped MDFL Huntsville with custom-built servers and the capability to process and relay data from missile detecting satellites and ground stations. This will help in the development of tracking software for nuclear and other threats.

Northrop Grumman missile defence solutions vice-president Northrop Grumman said: “Partnering with our customers, Northrop Grumman is leading the way as the defence industry undergoes digital transformation.

“With speed and agility, we can securely meet with teams across the country, start designing a product, share it with the customer and receive feedback in real-time, reducing the length of our product roadmap dramatically.”

The MDFL’s distributed facilities are located in: Boulder, Colorado; Chandler, Arizona; Colorado Springs, Colorado; McLean, Virginia; Morrisville, North Carolina; and Baltimore, Maryland.

Northrop Grumman is an aerospace and defence technology company headquartered in Virginia, US. It has a workforce of around 90,000 employees.

Last month, the company announced its second-quarter results of this year.

Northrop Grumman’s sales and net earnings were $9.2bn and $1.04bn in the three-month period to June 2021, both recording a 3% increase on a year-on-year basis.

It also raised full-year sales and earnings guidance after posting strong results.

This story was originally published on Army Technology, part of the GlobalData network.