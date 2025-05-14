Humain’s first phase of deployment includes an 18,000 Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer. Credit: Below the Sky/Shutterstock.

Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have partnered with Saudi Arabian AI company Humain to supply semiconductors for a large-scale data centre project.

Humain, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, aims to establish the Saudi Arabia as an international AI powerhouse by combining state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced AI models, digital platforms, and human capital development.

The company plans to build AI factories with a projected capacity of up to 500MW, powered by several hundred thousand of Nvidia’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years.

The first phase of deployment includes an 18,000 Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

These hyperscale AI data centres are designed to provide a secure foundation for training and deploying sovereign AI models at scale, enabling industries in Saudi Arabia and globally to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

In addition, Humain will deploy the Nvidia Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to enhance the development of physical AI and robotics through simulation and operation of physical environments.

Humain CEO Tareq Amin said: “Our partnership with Nvidia is a bold step forward in realizing the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure.

“Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people.”

Additionally, AMD has signed an agreement with Humain to develop a strong AI infrastructure.

This network of AMD-based AI computing centres will extend from Saudi Arabia to the US and aims to support a wide range of AI workloads across corporate, start-up, and government markets.

The open-design AI superstructure will be optimised to power AI workloads across various markets.

AMD will provide its AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCm open software ecosystem, while Humain will manage the delivery of the hyperscale data center, sustainable power systems, and global fibre interconnects.

The two parties have committed up to $10bn for the deployment of 500MW of AI computing power over the next five years.

The collaboration is well underway, with initial deployments across key global regions.

By early 2026, the partnership is expected to activate multi-exaflop capacity, supported by next-generation AI silicon, modular data centre zones, and a software platform stack focused on developer enablement, open standards, and interoperability.