Humain is expected to serve as a regional and global AI hub. Credit: Suri_Studio/Shutterstock.

Saudi Arabia has launched a new company, named Humain, to develop and manage AI technologies in the country.

This initiative is part of the country’s broader efforts to become a globally competitive AI hub by innovating and building capacity.

Chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the new company will operate under the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and focus developing and delivering AI solutions locally, regionally, and globally.

Humain will provide a range of AI services, products, and tools, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models and solutions.

It will also offer one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models.

Humain is expected to serve as a regional and global AI hub for strategic sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

It will streamline data centre initiatives, procure hardware, and accelerate AI technology adoption.

In a press statement, PIF said: “The company will also foster local innovation and the creation of intellectual property, and achieve national AI aspirations.

“This will include consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in enabling the most advanced data and AI technologies and in attracting investment opportunities as well as the best talents in the sector, both locally and globally.”

Earlier this year, US-based software company Salesforce said it plans to make $500m investment in Saudi Arabia, focusing on AI technologies.

Salesforce’s investment will introduce Hyperforce, its advanced platform architecture, to the Saudi market.