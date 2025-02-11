US-based software company Salesforce is planning to invest $500m (SR1.8bn) in Saudi Arabia, focusing on AI technologies.
The move is aimed at fostering workforce development through AI skilling and enhance Salesforce’s local partner ecosystem.
The announcement came during LEAP 2025 and builds on Salesforce’s earlier commitment at Davos to expand its regional presence with new headquarters in Riyadh.
The investment comes amid increasing adoption of Salesforce’s digital labour platform Agentforce by businesses in the country, the company said.
Salesforce’s investment will introduce Hyperforce, its advanced platform architecture, to the Saudi market.
In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hyperforce will enable Salesforce’s global customer base to operate workloads within Saudi Arabia using a distributed public cloud infrastructure.
This initiative will allow local businesses and professionals to access Salesforce’s products while adhering to the Saudi Arabia’s regulatory requirements.
Salesforce is also planning to team up with Deloitte, Capgemini, Globant, IBM, and PwC to expand the Agentforce use, reported Reuters.
In December 2024, Salesforce it was reported that Salesforce is cutting more than 1,000 jobs while planning to recruit salespeople for its new AI agent products.
As of January 2024, Salesforce had nearly 73,000 employees.