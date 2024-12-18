Salesforce is planning to hire 2,000 people to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) software, Agentforce, according to CEO Marc Benioff, as reported by CNBC.
This figure is said to double the company’s initial hiring plan announced in November 2024.
The US-based cloud software company, which serves sales reps, marketers, and customer service agents, is among the tech companies seeking to increase revenue with generative AI features.
The publication quoted Benioff as saying at a company event in San Francisco: “We’re adding another couple of thousand salespeople to help sell these products.
“We already had 9,000 referrals for the 2,000 positions that we’ve opened up. It’s amazing.”
Last month, Benioff revealed plans to hire 1,000 salespeople focused on AI.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Salesforce noted that the second generation of its Agentforce technology, which creates and operates AI agents, will be available to customers in February 2025.
Agentforce will address complex queries in Salesforce’s Slack communications app, utilising all available data.
A new layer on the Salesforce platform, Agentforce is designed to enable companies to build and deploy AI agents that autonomously perform tasks across various business functions.
Salesforce is expanding its AI sales team nearly two years after announcing layoffs of more than 7,000 employees due to economic conditions.
As of 31 January 2024, the company’s headcount was 72,682, a decrease of about 1% from two years earlier, according to filings.
Benioff stated that homepage of Salesforce’s website now features an experimental AI agent that answers user queries about the company’s products.
Customers seeking assistance can visit a chat-based help page that handles 32,000 conversations weekly.
Of these, about 5,000 are escalated to humans, down from 10,000 previously, Benioff noted.