US software company Salesforce is set to hire more than 1,000 employees to drive sales for its new generative AI product, Agentforce, reported Bloomberg.
According to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, the move aims to capitalise on the “amazing momentum” of Agentforce.
“Agentforce became available just two weeks ago and we are already hearing incredible feedback from our customers,” Benioff stated.
Agentforce is a new layer on the Salesforce platform, designed to enable companies to build and deploy AI agents that autonomously perform tasks across various business functions.
Salesforce, which provides customer relations management software, has shifted its AI strategy to focus on these agents, which are said to be capable of completing tasks such as customer support and sales development without human supervision.
According to Salesforce, unlike traditional chatbots, Agentforce uses advanced reasoning abilities to make decisions and take actions such as resolving customer cases, qualifying sales leads and optimising marketing campaigns.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
These AI agents operate independently, triggered by data changes, business rules, pre-built automations, or API signals.
Companies such as OpenTable, Saks and Wiley are currently utilising Agentforce to augment their workforce and enhance customer experiences.
Over the past two years, Salesforce has focused on controlling sales expenses by reducing jobs and encouraging customers to use self-service or third-party purchasing options.
As of 31 January, Salesforce employed 72,682 people.
In September, Salesforce announced plans to expand free AI training through Trailhead, an online learning platform.
This includes a new training initiative at its San Francisco headquarters featuring a pop-up AI centre for in-person community AI training courses and a dedicated floor for employees to enhance their AI skills.
Salesforce is investing $50m in this initiative to upskill the workforce and address the growing AI skills gap.
Trailhead will offer AI-specific skills training, covering AI fundamentals, ethical AI use and prompting.