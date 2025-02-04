Salesforce is cutting more than 1,000 jobs while simultaneously hiring salespeople for its new AI products, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.
This development comes as the company enters its latest fiscal year.
A source familiar with the matter told the publication that affected employees could apply for other internal roles.
Salesforce, based in San Francisco, has not disclosed which divisions will face reductions.
As of January 2024, Salesforce had nearly 73,000 employees.
The company is following a trend seen across the technology sector, where job reductions have become more frequent.
In 2025, tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms have also reduced their corporate workforces.
In December 2024, it was reported that Salesforce, which makes customer management software, is actively recruiting salespeople for its new AI agent products.
The second generation of its Agentforce technology, designed to create and operate AI agents, is expected to be available to customers from this month.
Agentforce is a new layer on the Salesforce platform, enabling companies to build and deploy AI agents that autonomously perform tasks across various business functions.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on 31 October 2024, Salesforce reported a revenue of $9.44bn, marking an 8% year-over-year increase.
At the time, Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said: “Agentforce, our complete AI system for enterprises built into the Salesforce Platform, is at the heart of a groundbreaking transformation.
“The rise of autonomous AI agents is revolutionising global labour, reshaping how industries operate and scale. With Agentforce, we are not just witnessing the future—we’re leading it, unleashing a new era of digital labor for every business and every industry.”
Despite the revenue growth, Salesforce is focusing on maintaining profit margins due to pressure from activist investors in 2023.
Speaking at a Barclays event in December 2024, Salesforce COO Brian Millham said: “Just because we have a hit new product does not mean that we ignore the commitments we have made internally and externally as we think about scaling this business.
“We are looking across the entire company to say, ‘Where can we get more efficiencies? How can we continue to get fuel for the work that we are doing to go invest in scale going forward?”