The AI startup sector is seeing a funding frenzy. Photo credit: Shutterstock

AI chip startup, Enfabrica, has raised $125m in a series B venture funding round with backing from US chip giant NVIDIA.

Silicon Valley based Enfabrica is focused on networking chips for AI data centers. The redesign of data centres to create generative AI technologies is widely seen as a growth area – with Nvidia’s advanced AI chips at the core of the transformation.

Enfabrica’s network chips help to speed up Nvidia’s GPU data processing times. Enfabrica chips complement Nvidia GPUs by drawing data from multiple places with a hub and spoke system for data processing.

Enfabrica was founded by former Broadcom and Google executives. Co-founder and chief executive Rochan Sankar has stated publicly that the startup’s offering enables more efficient use of GPUs to increase compute power using around half as many chips.

The Series B venture funding round was led by Atreides Management, whose founder Gavin Baker, formerly of Fidelity Investments, will sit on Enfabrica’s board. Other investors included IAG Capital Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Infinitum Partners and Alumni Ventures. Existing investor Sutter Hill Ventures also joined the Series B round.