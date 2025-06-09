Nvidia plans to collaborate with the UK government to help businesses leverage AI. Credit: Hepha1st0s / Shutterstock.com.

Chipmaker Nvidia has announced several partnerships in the UK to enhance AI capabilities, coinciding with the start of London Tech Week on 9 June, The Times reported.

Known for its AI chip production, the company plans to collaborate with the UK government to help businesses leverage AI, aiming to train 100,000 people by 2030.

The announcement includes a partnership with the city regulator to enable firms to experiment safely with AI, fostering innovation.

Additionally, the $3.5trn multinational company also teamed up with Barclays and Microsoft to establish workspaces in London for 150 technology businesses.

Nvidia’s vice-president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa David Hogan said that the agreement holds no “direct monetary value.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a key figure at London Tech Week and will also attend the Nvidia developer conference in Paris, midweek.

In May 2025, Nvidia announced plans to introduce a new AI chipset tailored for the Chinese market, with mass production expected to commence as early as June.

The publication also reported that Nebius Group, a Dutch cloud infrastructure provider for the AI industry, is expected to make an investment announcement of £200m.

This includes purchasing 4,000 Nvidia chips to establish an AI data centre near London.

The investment is anticipated to increase with growing demand for services, including from the public sector.

Other announcements on Monday include Multiverse’s commitment to train 15,000 AI apprentices over the next two years.

Hogan cautioned that France is gaining an advantage over the UK due to its efforts to support the AI start-up ecosystem through measures like tax breaks.

France also benefits from its large-scale nuclear power, which can supply the energy needed for data centres. Additionally, France hosts Mistral, Europe’s counterpart to OpenAI.