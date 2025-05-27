Nvidia’s new chip would be based on the RTX Pro 6000D, a server-class GPU. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Nvidia is set to introduce a new AI chipset tailored for the Chinese market, with mass production expected to commence as early as June 2025, reported Reuters citing sources.

This move comes in response to US’ export curbs that have impacted Nvidia’s ability to sell its high-end H20 model in China.

The forthcoming chip will be part of Nvidia’s latest generation of Blackwell-architecture AI processors.

It is anticipated to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000, a significant reduction from the H20’s $10,000-$12,000 range, sources familiar with the matter told the news agency.

The chip would be based on the RTX Pro 6000D, a server-class GPU, and would incorporate standard GDDR7 memory instead of the more advanced high bandwidth memory, the sources added.

It will also not utilise the advanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate packaging technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co..

An Nvidia spokesperson was cited by the news agency as saying that the company was still assessing its “limited” options.

“Until we settle on a new product design and receive approval from the US government, we are effectively foreclosed from China’s $50bn data centre market,” added the spokesperson.

The new chipset’s lower price point reflects its less advanced specifications and simpler manufacturing process.

China continues to be a major market for Nvidia, contributing 13% of the company’s revenue in the last financial year.

Although the new chip is expected to have less computing power than the H20, it is anticipated to help Nvidia maintain a presence in the Chinese market.

Two sources indicated that Nvidia is also working on a second Blackwell-based chip for China, with production potentially beginning in September 2025.

The specifications of this additional variant have not yet been disclosed.

Following the effective ban of the H20 in April 2025, Nvidia had initially explored the development of a downgraded version for China.

However; this plan was eventually abandoned. Huang has stated that the older Hopper architecture used in the H20 cannot be further adjusted under the present US restrictions.

