Foxconn plans to leverage the AI supercomputer to enhance automation and efficiency within its three main focus areas. Credit: SteafPong88/Shutterstock.

Nvidia has expanded partnership with Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group, with plans to build an AI factory in Taiwan.

For this initiative, the two companies are working with the Taiwanese government, and aim to provide the latest NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to a wide array of users including researchers, startups, and various industries.

Foxconn will provide the AI infrastructure via its subsidiary, Big Innovation Company, acting as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner.

The AI factory will house 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, which is expected to enhance the availability of AI computing and drive innovation within Taiwan’s research and business communities.

The National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan will use the supercomputer services of Big Innovation Company to offer AI cloud computing resources to the country’s tech ecosystem that will help expedite the development and integration of AI technologies across different sectors.

Researchers at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) are expected to use the system to advance their research and development efforts, achieve performance improvements by orders of magnitude when compared to previous-generation systems.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will be equipped with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, which includes the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution featuring NVIDIA NVLink, NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking.

Foxconn plans to leverage the AI supercomputer to enhance automation and efficiency within its three main focus areas: smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan’s AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics.”

Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu said: “Foxconn builds technology that underpins modern life, and now, we’re building computing infrastructure to scale the next generation of breakthroughs across Taiwan.

“By building this AI factory with NVIDIA and TSMC, we are laying the groundwork to connect people in Taiwan as well as government organisations and enterprises such as TSMC to accelerate innovation and empower industries.”

In a separate development, Nvidia has unveiled the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT).

This centre houses ABCI-Q, claimed to be the world’s largest research supercomputer dedicated to quantum computing.

According to Nvidia, by allowing quantum-GPU computing at an “unprecedented scale”, ABCI-Q represents a significant step towards practical, accelerated quantum systems.

ABCI-Q, delivered by Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), features 2,020 NVIDIA H100 GPUs interconnected by the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform.

The system incorporates NVIDIA CUDA-Q, an open-source hybrid computing platform designed to manage the hardware and software required for running large-scale quantum computing applications.

Furthermore, ABCI-Q integrates a superconducting qubit processor by Fujitsu, a neutral atom quantum processor by QuEra, and a photonic processor by OptQC. These allow hybrid quantum-GPU workloads across various qubit modalities.

NVIDIA quantum and CUDA-X computer-aided engineering senior director Tim Costa said: “Seamlessly coupling quantum hardware with AI supercomputing will accelerate realizing the promise of quantum computing for all.

“NVIDIA’s collaboration with AIST will catalyse progress in areas like quantum error correction and applications development — crucial for building useful, accelerated quantum supercomputers.”

Earlier in May 2025, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices partnered with Saudi Arabian AI company Humain to supply semiconductors for a large-scale data centre project.