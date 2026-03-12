Nebius is a provider of full-stack AI cloud solutions. Credit: bella1105/Shutterstock.com.

Nvidia has formed a partnership with Nebius Group, which will see the US chipmaker invest $2bn into the Amsterdam-headquartered AI cloud infrastructure company.

The agreement aims to jointly develop and deploy next-generation hyperscale cloud services for AI, with a focus on meeting demand from both AI-native companies and large enterprises.

This expanded collaboration will facilitate the design, construction, and management of advanced AI factories and cloud platforms powered by Nvidia’s latest accelerated computing technologies.

Listed on Nasdaq, Nebius is a provider of full-stack AI cloud solutions for developers, startups, and enterprises building products that require large-scale data processing, model training, and production deployment.

The company will use Nvidia’s technology to deploy over 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI compute capacity globally by 2030, incorporating multiple gigawatt-scale data centres in the US.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “AI is at another inflection point — agentic AI, driving incredible compute demand and accelerating infrastructure buildout.

“Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by Nvidia’s next-generation accelerated compute. Together, we are scaling the cloud to meet the surging global demand for intelligence.”

Under the partnership, Nebius will gain access to early samples, partner design materials, system software support, and technical oversight for AI factory architecture.

The collaboration also covers integration of Nvidia’s Rubin platform, Vera CPUs, and BlueField storage systems as part of Nebius’ infrastructure roadmap. Nebius aims to optimise its GPU fleet health and performance by leveraging Nvidia’s monitoring tools and software recommendations.

The announcement follows Nebius’ ongoing rollout of Nvidia infrastructure across its worldwide platform. The company has recently expanded its operations in the Asia-Pacific region in response to increasing global demand for high-performance AI infrastructure.

Financial disclosures indicate that Nebius experienced 479% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. The company’s contract backlog now exceeds $20bn and includes long-term agreements with major clients such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

With cash reserves of $3.7bn, Nebius projects an annualised run-rate revenue between $7bn and $9bn by the end of 2026.

Earlier this month, Nebius received local government approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory in Independence City under a Chapter 100 industrial development incentive plan. The planned campus is expected to deliver up to 1.2GW of computing capacity and marks a significant step in Nebius’ US expansion.

The partnership agreement between Nvidia and Nebius extends beyond hardware deployment to include collaboration on machine learning inference stacks aimed at developers and enterprise customers. This includes optimised models, libraries, and support for agentic AI applications using Nvidia’s latest software technologies.

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said: “Nebius has been built for AI since day one — not adapted from a general-purpose cloud, but designed for what developers actually need.

“Now with Nvidia, we are extending that throughout the stack — from gigawatt-scale AI factories to inference and software — as we build one of the first and largest clouds for all AI builders everywhere.”

Nvidia bolsters AI infrastructure capabilities through industry partnerships

Nvidia’s investment in Nebius is consistent with its recent strategic funding moves in the AI infrastructure space. The chipmaker has allocated similar $2bn investments to Lumentum and Coherent under multi-year agreements designed to accelerate research in advanced optical and photonic technologies crucial for future data centre architectures.

Lumentum develops optical components integrated into cloud computing, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, and sensing applications. With Nvidia’s backing, Lumentum plans to scale US-based manufacturing and research and development (R&D) operations.

Coherent, founded in 1971 with a presence in more than 20 countries, is expanding its US photonics research and production facilities using Nvidia’s investment.