Identity management company Okta has revealed its intention to reduce its workforce by around 7%, resulting in the departure of approximately 400 employees, according to a recent internal communication to employees.
The move, announced by CEO Todd McKinnon, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to address financial concerns and optimise operational efficiency.
Despite the downsizing, Okta claims to remain committed to meeting its previously stated financial expectations.
The announcement had an immediate impact on Okta’s stock performance, with shares rising approximately 3.6% during premarket trading.
The layoffs follow the company’s previous round of cuts in February 2023, where around 300 employees were affected.
Okta, boasting a customer base of more than 18,000, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings in November, with a notable 21% increase in revenue, totalling $584m.
The downsizing trend appears to be a wider industry phenomenon in 2024, with major tech players like Alphabet and Amazon also announcing layoffs this month.
Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking tech workforce reductions, has recorded 115 tech companies with layoffs affecting 30,375 employees.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The announcement from Okta coincides with cybersecurity giant Proofpoint‘s confirmation of a 6% reduction in its global workforce, affecting 280 employees.
This collective trend of tech companies implementing workforce adjustments underscores the ongoing challenges and adjustments within the industry.
The widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence and a flurry of regulatory setbacks have played a big role in shaping these workforce decisions.