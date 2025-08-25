Ontic has developed a platform that assists security teams in monitoring, analysing, and responding to physical threats. Credit: Tapati Rinchumrus/Shutterstock.com

Connected security intelligence software platform Ontic has raised $230m in a Series C funding round.

The investment, led by funds managed by KKR, will focus on enhancing Ontic’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Ontic aims to deliver faster and smarter threat detection, automation for security teams, and leverage the funding to expand its international presence.

The funding round saw participation from JMI Equity, Silverton Partners, Ridge Ventures, and Ten Eleven Ventures.

KKR is making this investment through its Next Generation Technology III Fund.

Ontic, based in the US, plans to advance its platform to support both global enterprises and the US public sector.

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ontic has developed a platform that assists security teams in monitoring, analysing, and responding to physical threats.

The platform is utilised by a wide range of enterprise customers, including Fortune 50 companies in technology, financial services, and consumer goods sectors.

Ontic CEO and co-founder Lukas Quanstrom said: “Security leaders are being asked to do more than ever—track growing volumes of data, work with limited resources, and still show up as strategic partners to the business. It is a heavy lift.

“This investment is about backing them. It is about giving them a unified platform—powered by AI and built for real-world complexity—that reduces noise, connects the dots, and helps them lead with clarity and confidence in moments that matter.”

As the risk environment grows more complex, organisations are increasingly prioritising physical security solutions.

Ontic’s Connected Intelligence Platform acts as a command centre, helping security teams transition from reactive operations to proactive programmes.

Ontic’s platform aggregates open-source intelligence (OSINT) and external threat signals with internal data from systems such as HR, legal, IT, and facilities.

It covers risk intelligence, incident management, investigations, and case management, eliminating manual processes and providing a unified view of the risk landscape, from executive protection to insider threats.

KKR partner and head of tech growth equity in Americas Jake Heller said: “We believe Ontic is setting the standard for what modern security operations should look like.

“Their platform is built on a foundation of integrated intelligence rather than point solutions and positions them to be a leader in a market that is demanding consolidation, clarity, and scale.”

This latest funding builds on Ontic’s $40m Series B investment round completed in November 2021.