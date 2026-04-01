OpenAI opened its funding round to individual investors via banking partners for the first time. Credit: Mehaniq/Shutterstock.com.

OpenAI has closed its latest financing round with $122bn in committed capital, giving the AI company a post-money valuation of $852bn.

The round, which exceeded the original target of $110bn, was co-led by SoftBank alongside strategic investors including Amazon, Nvidia, and Microsoft. Other participants included Andreessen Horowitz, D. E. Shaw Ventures, MGX, TPG, and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

OpenAI also opened access to individual investors for the first time through banking partners, securing about $3bn from this group.

Amazon leads the round with a total investment commitment of $50bn, starting with $15bn and planning an additional $35bn subject to future conditions. Nvidia and SoftBank are each investing $30bn.

Amazon’s involvement includes an agreement that OpenAI will use two gigawatts of computing capacity powered by Amazon Trainium chips.

In addition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become the exclusive third-party cloud provider for OpenAI Frontier, the enterprise platform for developing and managing AI agents. This arrangement does not change OpenAI’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, which remains the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI APIs and continues to host the company’s first-party products on Azure.

Microsoft’s own investment in this round has not been disclosed, but its total historical investment in OpenAI had surpassed $13bn as of late 2025.

OpenAI initiated this funding round in February 2026 with the aim of raising $110bn at a pre-money valuation of $730bn or $840bn fully diluted. The final amount raised surpassed these initial goals due to additional commitments from a broader range of institutional and individual investors.

Since releasing ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI has seen substantial growth in both user numbers and revenue streams. As of March 2026, the company reported over 900 million weekly active users and more than 50 million paid subscribers to its services.

The company reports current monthly revenues of around $2bn, following annual revenues of $13.1bn in 2025. However, the ChatGPT maker remains unprofitable as it continues to make significant investments in infrastructure and research and development.

OpenAI’s chief financial officer Sarah Friar explained that the company reached certain industry milestones faster than previous technology platforms. She said OpenAI was the fastest to achieve 10 million users and later 100 million users, and projected that it may soon reach one billion weekly active users.

According to Friar, OpenAI attained $1bn in revenue within a year of launching ChatGPT and was generating quarterly revenues of $1bn by the end of 2024. By early 2025, monthly revenue reached the current level of $2bn.

Friar further stated that ChatGPT records six times the monthly web visits and mobile sessions compared to its nearest competitor among AI applications. She added that total time spent on AI is four times higher than the next largest AI app and four times higher than all others combined on their platform.

OpenAI’s APIs now process over 15bn tokens per minute, while Codex, the company’s AI coding platform, serves more than two million weekly users following fivefold growth over three months.

Friar indicated that enterprise customers account for more than 40% of total revenue, with projections for this segment to reach parity with consumer revenue by 2026.

In a LinkedIn post, Friar said: “With this funding, we can invest at the scale needed to deliver intelligence more efficiently to consumers, to enterprises, and to builders everywhere. That’s the part that keeps me energised. Not just what we build, but what others will build on top of it.

“Looking ahead, we’re building an AI superapp – bringing ChatGPT, Codex, and agents into one place. Why it matters? This is how AI becomes truly useful.

“Over time, that value will flow back into the economy, to companies, to communities, and increasingly to individuals.”

Alongside fundraising activity, OpenAI recently reached an agreement to acquire Astral, a provider of Python programming tools. The acquisition aims to enhance its Codex system amid heightened competition from other AI companies such as Anthropic, with plans to integrate Astral’s developer tool catalogue into Codex upon completion.