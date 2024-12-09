OpenAI is reportedly in discussions to remove a clause from its agreement with Microsoft that would restrict the latter’s access to advanced artificial general intelligence (AGI) models, reported Financial Times citing insider sources.
AGI is defined as “highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work’.
Currently, the agreement stipulates that once OpenAI develops AGI, Microsoft would lose access to this technology.
By eliminating this condition, OpenAI aims to allow Microsoft to continue investing in and accessing all OpenAI technologies even after AGI is developed.
The discussions are ongoing, with no final decision made yet by the board.
The clause was originally designed to prevent the AGI misuse for commercial purposes.
However, this provision could potentially devalue Microsoft’s partnership, which has already seen an investment exceeding $13bn into OpenAI.
As per OpenAI’s website: “AGI is explicitly carved out of all commercial and IP licensing agreements.”
OpenAI is in the process of restructuring to become a public benefit corporation, marking a shift from its original status as not-for-profit research lab.
As OpenAI undergoes these changes, it is negotiating new terms with stakeholders, including its principal investor, Microsoft.
OpenAI board chair Bret Taylor said the board of directors of the non-profit “is focused on fulfilling our fiduciary obligation by ensuring that the company is well-positioned to continue advancing its mission of ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity”.
Earlier in December 2024, defence technology company Anduril Industries partnered with OpenAI to enhance AI solutions for US national security missions.
This collaboration aims to integrate OpenAI’s advanced models with Anduril’s defence systems and Lattice software platform to enhance counter-unmanned aircraft systems.