OpenAI has reaffirmed its commitment to European expansion. Credit: photosince/shutterstock.com

OpenAI has opened a new Dublin office as it seeks to fulfil prior commitments to “better serve” its European market.

OpenAI already cast its attention to Europe in June this year when it chose London as the site for its first international office.

Touting Ireland’s emerging AI sector and startup ecosystem, OpenAI has also committed itself to collaborating with the Government of Ireland on its National AI Strategy.

The strategy is already formed on a “human-centric” approach whilst attempting to balance proper support for innovation.

OpenAI has also allowed Patch, a local non-profit, access to its technology and provided mentorship opportunities to its beneficiaries. Patch helps young people between the ages of 16–21 begin their careers in technology through experience and career coaching opportunities.

Speaking on the new office, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the company was “excited” for this new partnership and further expansion into Europe.

“Ireland blends a talented workforce with support for innovation and responsible business growth,” Altman said.

Nine job postings for its Dublin office have already been posted seeking candidates for legal and financial roles.

According to research analyst GlobalData’s job database, AI related hiring dipped 5% over the last 12 months.

OpenAI’s new office alongside its mentorship opportunities provided through its partnership with Patch could help ease this steady decline.

“In order for Ireland to benefit from AI, it is essential to ensure that we have a strong, supportive ecosystem in place, and we believe that companies such as OpenAI operating in Ireland can help build on our foundation to support emerging AI research and innovation,” said Ireland’s Minister for Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

Looking forward, Coveney stated that the expansion would help prepare Ireland’s workforce for the effects of AI.