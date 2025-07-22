OpenAI to enhance UK research and engineering teams. Credit: PatrickAssale/Shutterstock.

OpenAI has confirmed plans to expand its operations in the UK, focusing on research and engineering team growth.

In connection with this, the ChatGPT developer signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK government. This collaboration is set to expand AI security research efforts and explore investments in AI infrastructure, including data centres.

The initiative will also investigate how public services such as education and security can benefit from advanced technology.

The partnership between OpenAI and the UK government aims to optimise taxpayer-funded services such as education and security through advanced technology.

Signed by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the MoU outlines a vision to leverage the UK’s strengths in science and innovation. It seeks to create a world-leading AI ecosystem rooted in democratic values.

The agreement supports the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which sets out infrastructure priorities essential for realising economic benefits from AI.

Altman said: “AI is a core technology for nation building that will transform economies and deliver growth. Britain has a strong legacy of scientific leadership and its government was one of the first to recognise the potential of AI through its AI Opportunities Action Plan.

“Now, it’s time to deliver on the plan’s goals by turning ambition to action and delivering prosperity for all.”

OpenAI also plans to expand its London office, which was established two years ago as the company’s first international site. The expansion will support the development of frontier AI models and provide assistance to UK businesses, developers, and start-ups.

According to the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the collaboration with OpenAI will explore deploying AI in justice, defence, security, and education sectors, aligning with British standards.

OpenAI will work with the government to identify how AI models could improve public services used daily by millions, thereby driving economic growth across the country.

The partnership also involves potential support for AI Growth Zones, which are areas highlighted in the AI Opportunities Action Plan and backed by £2bn in funding. These zones aim to become hubs for AI infrastructure investment, attracting substantial financial input, said DSIT.

In addition, OpenAI has agreed to share more technical information with the UK AI Security Institute to improve governmental understanding of AI capabilities and related security risks. This initiative complements the government’s efforts to transform taxpayer-funded services through AI.

Secretary Kyle said: “AI will be fundamental in driving the change we need to see across the country – whether that’s in fixing the NHS, breaking down barriers to opportunity or driving economic growth. That’s why we need to make sure Britain is front and centre when it comes to developing and deploying AI, so we can make sure it works for us.

“This can’t be achieved without companies like OpenAI, who are driving this revolution forward internationally. This partnership will see more of their work taking place in the UK, creating high-paid tech jobs, driving investment in infrastructure, and crucially giving our country agency over how this world-changing technology moves forward.”

Recently, reports emerged that OpenAI has added Google Cloud into its supplier network to meet rising computing power demands, thereby diversifying beyond Microsoft. This partnership with Google Cloud underscores the significant computational needs for developing and deploying AI models in a competitive landscape.