OpenAI, the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, is planning to expand its operations to Germany, as part of its expansion plan in Europe.
The new office is set to open in the coming months in southern Germany. The move was announced by government agency Germany Trade & Invest.
Germany Trade & Invest is an agency for international business promotion. It is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.
OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman said: “Germany is renowned for its technical expertise, academic excellence and industrial innovation.
“So it’s no surprise it has become a world leader in AI adoption. Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people, businesses, institutions benefit from AI’s possibilities.”
The expansion into Germany follows a series of discussions with high-ranking German officials that began in 2023.
Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann said: “The EU has created a solid regulatory framework so that companies producing AI applications here know that they will meet standards around the world.
“OpenAI’s selection of Munich as its new office location underscores the central importance of Germany, Europe’s largest market, in European artificial intelligence. And it’s a major sign of Munich’s growing significance as a deeptech hub.”
In a separate announcement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed interest for further European integration, looking to introduce a Stargate-like AI programme in Europe, reported Reuters.
Stargate is supported by OpenAI, Softbank, and Oracle. It involves an investment of up to $500bn in AI infrastructure over the next five years.