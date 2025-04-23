The US DOJ recommends that Google be compelled to offload its Chrome browser. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

OpenAI has indicated interest in purchasing Google’s Chrome browser, during a trial in Washington, reported Bloomberg, citing ChatGPT product head Nick Turley.

The trial is part of the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) efforts to force Google to make changes to promote competition in the online search market.

Last year, the trial’s presiding judge ruled that Google holds a monopoly in online search and related advertising.

Google, however, has not put Chrome up for sale and intends to appeal the decision that it has a monopolistic hold on the market, reported Reuters.

US District Judge Amit Mehta is expected to reach a decision by August 2025 on how Google should modify its operations, reported Bloomberg.

The US DOJ has recommended that Google be compelled to divest its Chrome browser.

Currently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is available as an extension in Chrome, but deeper integration could enhance the product, Turley said.

The DOJ’s proposed remedies include forcing Google to sell Chrome, licence search data to competitors, and stop paid exclusivity contracts for apps and devices.

Google has countered, arguing that these measures would degrade its products and undermine US tech leadership.

According to an email shown at trial, OpenAI told Google: “We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users.”