OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November last year. Credit: Photo by Levart_Photographer on Unsplash.

US artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory OpenAI is planning to open a new office in Japan to expand its services in the country.

The announcement comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

A Reuters’ report cited Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying that Kishida and Altman discussed about the ‘progress and merits’ of AI-based technologiesc.

The two also discussed the technological risks, such as privacy and copyright infringement, involved with AI platforms.

Matsuno informed that these benefits and risks are being examined as the country is currently focusing on assessing various possibilities to introduce AI-powered technology, similar to OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

Privacy concerns has prompted nations such as Italy to temporarily impose a ban on the use of ChatGPT.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Altman said: “We hope to … build something great for Japanese people, make the models better for Japanese language and Japanese culture.”

Matsuno further informed that the country’s government will adapt this AI chatbot technology ‘only if privacy and cybersecurity concerns’ and related data breaches issues are resolved.

The potential adaptation of a chatbot platform is expected to reduce the workload of government employees.

According to Reuters’ report, Japan’s digital transformation cabinet minister Taro Kono has specified that the use of this AI chatbot would be ‘difficult’ to adapt for public offices soon, due to machine-generated falsehood issues.

However, Kono said that the technology has potential to ‘greatly contribute’ to the Japanese government’s workstyle reforms.

The minister has urged the Group of Seven (G7) digital ministers to discuss ChatGPT and other AI technologies in the upcoming meeting on 29 and 30 April.