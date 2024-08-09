Leading AI company, OpenAI, could pose a greater risk to Google than a recent antitrust court ruling that found Google guilty of anticompetitive behaviours.
The court ruling found that Google had illegally positioned itself as the market leader by creating a monopoly over other search engines through default agreements.
Many believe, however, that Sam Altman’s OpenAI could present greater harm to Google’s long-held dominance than the US antitrust ruling due to ChatGPT’s strength in the marketplace.
Arvind Jain, a former Google engineer said: “I think for Google right now, AI (is) a much bigger deal than the ruling. AI is fundamentally changing how the search product also works.”
Jain worked on products including search for a decade and believes the impact of artificial intelligence is immediate when compared to this week’s court ruling which could be subject to lengthy appeals.
Ending Google’s dominance in search will be “very hard” says Richard Socher, CEO and founder of AI search engine startup You.com.
While the antitrust ruling may not have a big impact on Google yet, it should open the search market up for more players said Socher.
Google currently holds 90% of the global market share of search engine queries and turns over approximately $175bn in revenue through search each year.
Beatriz Valle, senior analyst at research and analysis company GlobalData predicts that Google will weather the storm in the search market by making strategic changes.
She said: “Google recently launched a new Gemini model customised for its iconic search platform. Users are going to get an upgraded version of Google’s AI Overviews, a feature whose new capabilities mean the browser will be updated and AI search summaries will be rolled out worldwide by the end of 2024 altering how everyone uses the internet forever.
“Although this is clashing with Google’s traditional commercial model based on advertising revenues the company will adapt over time.”