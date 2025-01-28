Rena Bhattacharyya is chief analyst and practice lead for enterprise technology at GlobalData

GenAI continues to create quite a buzz. Although some skeptics point to an impending GenAI winter, conversations with enterprises indicate otherwise. CIOs and IT managers note that they are under tremendous pressure from their boards of directors, C-level executives, and lines of business leaders to deploy the new technology.

However, organisations have been experimenting with GenAI with varying degrees of success. IT managers note that despite moving several projects to proof of concept or limited deployment, many initiatives never make it to production. Projects take at least twice as long, and cost at least twice as much, as originally anticipated.

That being said, most enterprises haven’t been systematically quantifying the impact of their GenAI projects. Very, very few organisations have concrete KPIs in place, and even fewer have conducted an ROI analysis. In 2025, expect organisations to take a more mature approach to implementing GenAI, with companies taking a step back, reflecting on what they’ve accomplished with early projects, reconsidering the costs and resources required, and creating more realistic mid- to long-term roadmaps. Essentially, they will be taking what last year was a shiny new toy and fun to play with, and getting more strategic about where it really can make the biggest impact.

Looking ahead, also expect AI Agents to make their way onto enterprise roadmaps and accelerate productivity through more complex automation. AI Agents will be empowered to take actions based on findings – an interesting development because when GenAI first appeared in the market, best practices dictated the need for a human in the loop. But times have changed, technology has matured, and guardrails have been implemented to the point where organisations can now deploy GenAI to not only make employees more efficient, but in many cases to bypass humans completely.

Throughout the next year the GenAI ecosystem will continue to be flooded with new language models. Specialised models, whether for a specific industry, a specific task, or even a specific language, will bring greater utility to organisations. Similarly, small language models, which don’t require as much processing power, are less costly to run and easier to customize, will help democratise GenAI. These alternative models will inevitably be part of the conversation when enterprises start thinking more strategically about their GenAI roadmaps.

Furthermore, small language models not only lower the cost and complexity of deploying GenAI, they also enable more organisations to consider running GenAI on-premises or at the edge. The transition to AI at the edge has significant implications for real-time applications that require low latency connectivity, since they perform better when processing is done closer to the point of data collection. Furthermore, AI processing at the edge can assuage data privacy and regulatory concerns, since potentially sensitive information does not need to be transported across large distances or regional boundaries.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

GenAI has brought data management back into the limelight. To realise the benefits of AI at scale, organisations need to get their data-related ducks in a row, which means they need to obtain quality data, clean data, update data management and governance strategies, and ensure data security. And while not a particularly sexy topic, effective data management and governance are foundational to a successful AI strategy. C-level executives now have little choice but to acknowledge the connection between data and AI, and to make sizeable investments in data management and governance strategies.