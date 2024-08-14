Tim Levy is a veteran UK founder and current founder of AI-powered entertainment platform Twyn.

Amongst a consistently gloomy economic backdrop, the UK’s tech sector is a hub of dynamism, talent and innovation. It is built on strong foundations which have powered this success: leading universities churn out top talent and, until recently, a thriving funding community together with government incentives has greased the gears of the startup ecosystem.

But a crack has been opening up in the floor beams – one that threatens UK tech’s position as a global leader. Past the earliest stages of funding, much of the growth capital that turns university spin-outs and talent into multinational scaleups comes from abroad. And it’s these investors around the world who will benefit from UK companies’ successes.

UK founders’ dilemma

This presents the UK’s founders with a dilemma. They naturally want to raise capital within the UK. They know the investment landscape, and have the contacts to get to the right tables. But the scale just isn’t there and they’re forced to look across the Atlantic.

Whilst this will be good for those startups who do manage to pry open US coffers, many UK founders could flounder as they struggle to connect with American investors. This risks a slow drain of UK tech’s investment, innovation and talent.

Encouragingly the problem appears to be on Rachel Reeves’ radar. She has signalled Labour’s intentions to reform the UK’s pension funds. Sadly though, tinkering and tweaking around the edges will leave the UK far short of where it needs to be.

The pension funds are just a symptom not the cause of the problem. Undoubtedly, they are chronically risk-averse. And their myopic tunnel vision on bonds means that they move at a glacial speed compared to other comparable funds abroad that have a higher allocation towards equities and private assets. But the problem extends far beyond them.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The degraded state of the UK’s capital markets is an anchor on start-up growth. London’s listing drought has become chronic and it’s obvious to founders that a lack of ambition pervades investing culture throughout the whole of the UK, not just in the pension funds – a stark contrast to the everyday retail investor culture that dominates in the US. It’s unsurprising then that the UK’s most promising scale-ups choose New York over London to grow.

UK founders backed into a corner

The situation has backed founders into a corner. When they would be more comfortable canvassing the UK for funds, they are now turning across to the US. And this can be a serious challenge. The US startup and venture capital scene is a game of networking – and UK founders can struggle to connect with key stakeholders in the system. Equally a lack of physical presence in the US can deter some early-stage investors who want a US footprint to show commitment to the American market.

Without the capital at home, the UK’s founders will have to deploy every trick in the book to secure the funding they need to scale from the US.

The first step is for them to build a strong local US network. This is vital and it can’t be done over the phone or online – UK founders need to get themselves across to the US and start knocking on doors. So much of early-stage investment is done through back-channels – contacts can get you through the right doors and behind the right tables. But you need to be known to get there, so more UK founders need to get out to the West Coast.

The second rule of securing US investment is scale. Lots of it. VCs in the US want to clearly see how your product or service will expand in the US and how quickly. This is where founders will need to have done extensive US market research and demonstrate some early traction with consumers that can be scaled rapidly.

Finally, UK founders have to understand the differences in investment culture between the US and the UK. US investors want you to think big and have bold ideas that upend existing markets – and if you can prove that you meet these expectations, they’ll move rapidly to ensure you have all the funding that you need. UK founders are used to sombre, reserved pitches that focus on the details of the business model. Whilst this is important in the US, it won’t get you over the line – you need to think far, far bigger and demonstrate an ambition to dominate a market.

It’s unfortunate, but right now, the UK’s founders are in a bind. There just isn’t the appetite for large capital injections into firms navigating the risky journey from startup to scaleup.

Without wholesale reform, which doesn’t appear to be on Labour’s agenda, the UK’s founders are forced to look to the US – which will be an uphill battle for them.

Courting US investors requires a very different strategy, pitch, and model than in the UK. Founders have to physically get out to the US and make the right connections. They have to be laser-focused on scalability. And finally, they have to show ambition orders of magnitude greater than what’s acceptable in the UK. These changes won’t necessarily come naturally – but it’s what the UK’s founders will have to do to survive.