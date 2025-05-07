Optimum expects the integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI to help meet customer needs. Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock.

Optimum has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to introduce intelligent, AI-driven customer service using generative AI technology.

The partnership aims to create an intelligent and personalised customer experience across web interactions, mobile apps, call centres, and in-person kiosks.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Optimum will implement Google Cloud’s generative AI tools, including the Customer Engagement Suite, Vertex AI platform, and Gemini models.

The goal is to develop a more personalised and responsive customer service system, said Optimum.

The initiative’s central aspect is the development of human-centred tools using Google Cloud’s generative AI technology and Optimum’s virtual AI agent, AVA.

These tools are intended to assist customer service representatives by offering real-time support and relevant suggestions.

Optimum expects the integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI to help meet customer needs through an automatically updated knowledge base.

Customers are also expected to benefit from seamless interactions across various channels.

The technology will support the continuation of conversations across platforms such as websites, messaging apps, and social media – even over multiple days, with AI guiding the next best actions, Optimum added.

Additionally, the new tools will offer analytical insights to identify areas for service improvement and enhance the understanding of customer behaviours.

Optimum Business Services, News & Advertising president Keith Bowen said: “By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI technology, we are not only improving efficiency but also fostering deeper, more meaningful customer relationships, while simplifying how our teammates serve our customers.

“We’re excited about where this partnership can take us in our journey to be the connectivity provider of choice for consumers and businesses in every community that we serve.”

Google Cloud Global Generative AI GTM vice-president Oliver Parker said: “By using our AI-powered solutions, Optimum is ensuring that its customers receive the support they need, when and where they need it, making interactions more intuitive, and ultimately, more satisfying.”